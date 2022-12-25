lllinois has to step up its game in protecting its environment.
Last year, the state enacted the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act, which was a big step forward. CEJA provided broad support for renewable energy initiatives, but it did not include nature-based solutions for the environment, which include such things as urban forests, wetland restoration, parks and green schoolyards.
Now, buckets of federal money are becoming available for environmental programs. The Inflation Reduction Act and the federal infrastructure bill will be a source of money for green initiatives. The Restoring America’s Wildlife Act, which could bring $1.4 billion to Illinois, has passed in the U.S. House and is awaiting a vote in the Senate.
But state agencies in Illinois will have to compete with other states to acquire available federal funds. While other states have hired experienced consulting firms to coordinate the writing of grant requests, environmentalists say Illinois has been slow to get going. That’s partly because the relevant state agencies remain short-staffed.
If Illinois doesn’t make sure it has the people it needs in place to apply for grants and follow through on the applications, our state is going to lose out.
-- Chicago Sun-Times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.