This week marks the beginning of the 90th General Assembly of the Iowa House of Representatives.
I am very excited to get to work with all the newly elected representatives and senators this year. This week has been a flurry of introductions, appointments, and discussion about what we want to get done this session. Coming off our very successful year last year, the House has set out many goals we wish to accomplish. Education and property taxes are at the top of the list of priorities.
In her Condition of the State speech, Gov. Reynolds outlined her priorities, starting with addressing our K-12 education, specifically funding. The Governor wants to give schools the flexibility to use money in funds and spend that on increasing teacher salaries.
Teachers are where we put our faith to achieve our education goals, and hopefully this emphasis on teachers will also help fill the teacher shortage. The emphasis, however, while on funding, goes beyond that. She wants to put more focus on the individual choice and creating a better result: education tailored to meet each student’s needs. School choice is something that will give parents the ability to participate more in their children’s education.
In the last year, Iowa has leapt to be the leader in post-secondary education work-based learning programs. We continue to create opportunities through new apprenticeship programs, boasting the highest number of these new programs in the country in the past year. As well as creating a better on-the-job learning environment.
As well as new faces, there’s been some movement around committees. This year, I once again have the pleasure of being the chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriation Subcommittee. I’m looking forward to the opportunity, the responsibility, and the work that comes with it. Thank you for the opportunity.
------
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents House District 70 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
