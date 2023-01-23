After a three-day weekend to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the second week of the legislative session included the beginning of bills running through the subcommittee process and visits from constituents and advocacy groups such as the Iowa Travel Industry Partners, the State Police Officers Council, the Iowa Youth Conference, the Iowa Fire Fighters and the Iowa Chamber Alliance.
I always enjoy talking to the citizens that travel to the capitol to advocate for issues that are important to them. There is always something to learn from these groups and their input helps improve legislation that affects all Iowans.
I also enjoyed meeting with elected county officials that were in Des Moines for training and workshops, including our newest Clinton County Supervisor Erin George, as well as Clinton County Supervisor Chairman Jim Irwin and Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson.
On Jan. 13, I was proud be part of Governor Reynolds’ swearing in and the Governor’s Ball. In her speech, she reiterated her priorities of education reform, workforce and government efficiency. I look forward to continuing to serve and work with our governor for another four years.
This past week the Senate Education and Appropriations committees passed Senate File 94, known as the Students First Act. After passing both committees the bill is now eligible to be debated by the full Senate. I am receiving a lot of emails, phone calls and comments from constituents on this bill and I appreciate the input and feedback on a bill that is intended to ensure that all students are receiving an excellent education that best meets their individual needs.
The Students First Act phases in over a three-year period. The first two years is limited to students with defined financial needs. In the third year, all students will be eligible for an Education Saving Account that could be used for private school tuition, tutoring or other educational related expenses. The bill also includes over $1,200 per student in new funding for public schools with resident students attending a non-public school. This is money that public schools do not currently receive for non-public students.
SF 94 also provides authority and flexibility for certain categorical funds that will allow public schools to spend almost $100 million to increase teacher salaries or to be used as teacher bonuses. An amendment has been filed to also extend Operational Sharing for another 10 years that allows districts to save costs by sharing resources.
Critics say school choice will take funding away from public schools. This claim is simply untrue. Public schools have received record of increases for K-12 schools over the last several years that has stayed ahead of inflation. Since 2017, cumulative increases in K-12 spending is almost $1.5 billion. Next year, Iowa schools are expected to receive over $17,000 per public school student, for an average of over $340,000 for a classroom of 20 students, and a total of $8 billion statewide from all sources. Despite claims of defunding education, the only time K-12 funding has been cut is when Democrats controlled all of state government in 2009-2010.
As a former school board member, I have been concerned about costs of the proposal and at the time of this newsletter we are awaiting the final fiscal note from our non-partisan Legislative Service Agency that helps us understand the full financial impact of the bill. Several of my colleagues and I have also expressed concerns over whether private schools are required to accept all students, especially those with special needs, challenging behaviors, or other concerns that could cause them to be more challenging to educate. We are working on addressing those concerns with either an amendment to the current bill or in a separate piece of legislation.
I believe that we have excellent public schools in Iowa with awesome teachers and I will continue to send my own children to public school and work to help them succeed. I also believe that most Iowans will continue to choose to send their children to public schools. This bill simply allows all parents the funding to choose another option if their children’s unique needs are not being met in public schools for whatever reason.
I will continue to work through concerns with this bill to ensure that Iowa schools and teachers are supported and the best they can be so all our students receive the quality education they deserve.
Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or (563) 289-7335. It is an honor to represent you in the Iowa Senate, and I appreciate hearing from the constituents that I serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.