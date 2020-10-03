The four of us are currently employed at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and we have over 100 years of experience working in the jail, patrol, investigations and civil department at the Sheriff’s Office.
We have worked with both candidates in the upcoming election and we support Bill Greenwalt for sheriff. Bill is the deputy chief at the Clinton Police Department ,where he is the supervisor of 45 sworn officers and is the commander of the tactical operations team consisting of law enforcement officers from Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt and the Sheriff’s Office. These law enforcement officers are called out on high-risk situations and need an experienced and trained leader.
Deputy Chief Greenwalt has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and has extensive knowledge in narcotics and criminal investigations. Deputy Chief Greenwalt has a vision that will be good for both the citizens of Clinton County and the Sheriff’s Office. If chosen to be our next sheriff, Deputy Chief Greenwalt will bring his leadership and experience to the Sheriff’s Office. We will use our years of experience to help Deputy Chief Greenwalt succeed as our next Clinton County Sheriff. We ask you to vote Bill Greenwalt for Sheriff on November 3rd.
These are our own personal opinions and do not reflect our employer.
Sgt. Steve Cundiff
Deputy Allan Soenksen
Deputy Tom Christoffersen
Deputy Matt Owens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.