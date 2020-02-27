Only one location, the Church of the Open Door at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton, has been named as a polling place for the Tuesday, March 3 bond election. All residents in the Clinton School District who vote will do so at that location.
The special election, requested by the school district to issue bonds of nearly $39 million to help pay for a $62 million high school project, will ask voters if Proposition A should pass: Shall the Board of Directors of the Clinton Community School District in the County of Clinton, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $38,890,000 to provide funds to conduct a phased demolition of portions of the existing high school building and to construct, build, furnish and equip a new high school building on the same site; and to improve, renovate, remodel, furnish, and equip the Yourd Gym area, including mechanical and electrical systems; to acquire property; and to improve the site, including parking?
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election results will be updated every 15 minutes at clintoncountyelections.com after the polls close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.