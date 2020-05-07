The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning in late April 2020, informing us of a “big jump” in complaints of an email extortion scheme. This particular scam features emails telling recipients the sender hacked into their computer and installed software that used a webcam to record the recipients visiting adult or pornographic websites.
The email sender threatens to send a video of the recording to some or all the recipient’s contacts, through social media or emails, unless a Bitcoin ransom is paid. These messages almost always make an offer of “proof” as to their hacking ability by including a password, or partial password, belonging to the recipient.
This is not a new scam – scores of readers showed me such emails in the last five years – but the fact we are hearing of this jump probably signals the criminals behind this enterprise came across a large trove of emails and related passwords in the recent past, likely through a data breach of some retailer or institution.
My own records confirm a spike in complaints of this email scam. In one week in April 2020, I received four of them. The last person to report, Barb Skoff of rural Charlotte, received some special attention from the crooks. She received the standard message, telling her hackers recorded her visiting adult websites, and demanding payment of a Bitcoin ransom. Skoff ignored and deleted the email. Within 24 hours, she received a second email, using lots of profane language, with a much angrier, threatening tone, repeating the demand, and increasing the ransom price. This second message is unique in my experience. In all the previous complaints made, the criminals only sent one message.
If you receive such a message, don’t panic. Realize it’s a scam, don’t pay anyone. But if the message demonstrates someone knows part or all of one of your passwords, you should update your passwords, change them, and while you are at it, make sure they are strong passwords, featuring letters, both upper and lower case, numbers, and special characters.
FEWER ROBOCALLS?
I received anecdotal reports from a couple of consumer protection agencies, noting the volume of robocalls is down. Down, but not eliminated. If this is true, one factor may be a newer tactic by government regulators involving the telecommunications industry. Many, many, if not all of the illegal robocalls we received are transmitted through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers. That essentially means the calls come through the internet. When the calls are placed, often overseas, they are routed through VoIP providers into the domestic US system. It’s an open secret many of the VoIP providers knew illegal telemarketers used their systems to get calls into the system. Since the start of 2020, regulators sued one provider, and sent warnings to dozens of others, pretty much telling them, “we know what you’re doing, knock it off NOW, or we’ll make sure your company is blocked from access to the phone networks.”
Is this working? What do you think? Are you getting fewer calls?
CALLS PITCH CABLE UPGRADES
Maybe scam phone calls are down, but they’re not eliminated. A Camanche woman, I’ll call her Dina, filled me in on one she halfway fell for, and it’s not uncommon. Dina reported she received a call offering to upgrade her Direct TV service. The callers acknowledged outages of service in stormy weather, and promised Dina better reception at $30 less per month, if she cooperated with them, looked up some internal numbers using her television, and recited them to the callers. The enticement of the reduced cost proved too attractive, and Dina followed their instructions. But when the callers told Dina they wanted her to pay $199 for this upgrade, things fell apart, Dina felt suspicious, and hung up. Good call on her part. Dina called Direct TV, who denied employing or authorizing these calls.
These pitches for cable upgrade can come over the phone, but I received many complaints in previous years of door-to-door sales offering the same thing. Always contact your cable provider at the number listed on your bill before you make any agreement to change or upgrade your service.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 563-242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
