There are many reasons youths use substances, and to prevent youth substance use a variety of strategies is the best way to address the multiple causes.
One evidenced-based strategy is youth leadership opportunities through youth advocacy groups. Youth advocacy groups go by many names: SADD, ISTEP, youth coalitions, or youth leadership groups to name a few. The common theme is youth-led prevention, supported, not led, by adults.
Oftentimes adults think they are in the best position to decide what the problems are in the community and what can be done to best address them; this is especially true in relationship to problems for our youths. In the word of prevention we ascribe to the adage “Nothing about me, without me”.
Prevention coalitions invite youths to the table as an equal partner to the other members, not as “junior members” because of their age. Youths are able to provide lived-experience data on what really is happening in our communities so that they can be addressed most effectively to move the needle on youth substance abuse.
Youth advocacy groups provide youths the opportunity to have a voice in their schools and communities and lead by example how to make healthy choices to be substance free. We know youths oftentimes will listen to peers before adults. Youth advocacy groups channel this “peer pressure” into healthy choices.
Youth advocacy groups utilize the same process to look at data, prioritize what issues they want to work on, determine what they have the capacity to do, plan and implement the events and activities. The activities led by youths are creative, engaging and effective at engaging their peers in discussion and thoughtfulness about choices related to substance abuse.
Communities who invest in youth advocacy groups are investing not only in the futures of the youths in the group but the future of all the students, the school and community.
Our challenge as adults is to really listen to the youths and their ideas and set aside our preconceived ideas about youths and what they know. They are the experts on what it is like to be a kid these days and the challenges they face.
It is to everyone’s benefit if we let them tell us what would impact them and their peers to choose not use. Support our youth advocacy groups to help kids be alcohol and substance free.
For more information on youth-led advocacy groups in your area, contact ASAC Prevention at prevention@asac.us or 563-652-2215.
Julie Furne is an advanced certified prevention specialist with ASAC.
