One of the lessons I have learned over 38 years in public education is that resources for at-risk students are better leveraged when children are younger – the earlier the better.
This is most apparent on the first day of kindergarten. Some students have already experienced 3- and 4-year-old preschool. They have learned the letters, can count to at least 10, know colors, verbalize where they live, know their parents’ phone number, and more importantly, have experienced school procedures of how to interact appropriately with staff and their peers. For other students, the first day of kindergarten is their very first day of academic or social exposure, and in reality, they are already behind their peers.
Does preschool matter? The Perry Preschool Project, 40 years later, documents $17 savings for every dollar invested (earlier findings of $8 saved for every dollar invested are also often cited). Once considered a strategy just to support working parents with childcare needs, the majority of states now views access to high-quality PK programs as a critical long-term economic investment in the future workforce.
The Education Commission of the States, http://www.ecs.org/docs/early-learning-primer.pdfOct. 2014, states six rigorous, long-term evaluation studies have found that children who participated in high-quality preschool programs were 25% less likely to drop out of school, 40% less likely to become a teen parent, 50% less likely to be placed in special education, 60% less likely to never attend college, and 70% less likely to be arrested for a violent crime.
Currently the state has a .5 weighting for 4-year-old preschool students, which means that each preschool student generates half of the revenue a K-12 student generates for the school district offering the program. A bill has been introduced in the Iowa House, HF 297, that would expand the preschool weighting to 1.0 for students of families below 200% of the poverty level while keeping those above that threshold at the current .5 weighting. This bill acknowledges that poverty is often a barrier for families in fully accessing preschool. Two other bills also have been introduced, HF 310 and SF 381, that would expand preschool funding to 1.0 funding for all preschool students.
Full-day preschool with a 1.0 weighting for lower-income and non-English speaking 4-year-olds is a win-win-win: 1) a win for students with improved academic success down the road, 2) a win for the business community when parents can fully engage in employment, and freed up childcare slots can serve waiting lists so other parents can work, and 3) a win for taxpayers as students with quality preschool are 50% less likely to experience the costs of long-term special education typically borne by property taxpayers.
Quality preschool is an excellent example of the old adage that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Please encourage State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Tom Determann, and Rep. Norlin Mommsen to support expanding preschool funding.
