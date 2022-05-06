The SECURE Act of 2019 changed the rules for taking distributions from retirement accounts inherited after 2019. The so-called 10-year rule generally required inherited accounts to be emptied within 10 years of the original owner’s death, with some exceptions.
This reduces the ability of most beneficiaries to spread out, or “stretch”, distributions from an inherited IRA or defined contribution plan. In February, the IRS issued proposed regulations that interpret the revised required minimum distribution (RMD) rules. They are complicated and lengthy and will take some time to digest. Unless the proposals are amended, some beneficiaries could be subject to annual RMDs as well as a full distribution at the end of a 10-year period.
If you own a traditional IRA or participate in a retirement plan like a 401(k), you generally must start taking RMDs for the year you reach age 72 (age 70 ½ if you were born before July 1, 1949). If you are age 72 or older and still working for the employer that maintains the retirement plan, you may be able to wait until the year after retirement to start RMDs. No RMDs are required from a Roth IRA during your lifetime (beneficiaries are subject to inherited retirement account rules). Failing to take an RMD can be costly: a 50% penalty generally applies to the extent an RMD is not made.
The beginning date for the first year you are required to take a lifetime distribution is no later than April 1 of the next year. After your first distribution, annual distributions must be taken by the end of each year. Note that if you wait until April 1 to take your first-year distribution, you would have to take two distributions for that year, one by April 1 and the other by December 31.
When you die, the RMD rules also govern how quickly your retirement plan or IRA will need to be distributed to your beneficiaries. The rules are largely based on two factors: (1) the individuals you select as beneficiaries of your retirement plan, and (2) whether you pass away before or on or after your required beginning date. The SECURE Act does still allow certain beneficiaries to continue to “stretch” distributions, at least to some extent. These eligible designated beneficiaries (EDBs) include your surviving spouse, your minor children, any individual not more than 10 years younger than you, and certain disabled or chronically ill individuals.
Generally, EDBs are able to take annual required distributions based on remaining life expectancy. However, once an EDB dies, or once a minor child EDB attains age 21, any remaining funds must be distributed within 10 years. The SECURE Act does require that if your designated beneficiary is not an EDB, the entire account must be fully distributed within 10 years after your death.
There are many special rules if your spouse is your designated beneficiary. The 10-year rule generally has no effect until after the death of your spouse, or possibly until after the death of your spouse’s designated beneficiary. If your designated beneficiary is not your spouse and is not an EDB, different rules apply.
If you die before your required beginning date, no distributions are required during the first nine years after your death, but the entire account must be distributed by the 10th year. Your designated beneficiary may take distributions during the first nine years but is not required.
The IRS has a different reading under the proposed regulations open to a comment period ending on May 25. If you die on or after your required beginning date, annual required distributions are based on the designated beneficiary’s remaining life expectancy in the first nine years after the year of your death, then the remainder of the account must be distributed in the 10th year.
The rules relating to RMDs are complicated, and the consequences of making a mistake can be severe. Talk to a tax professional to understand how the rules, and the new proposed regulations, apply to your individual situation and that of your designated beneficiaries.
David Helscher is a senior vice president and trust officer with Clinton National Bank.
