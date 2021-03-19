On March 11, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA 2021) was signed into law. This is a $1.9 trillion emergency relief package that includes payments to individuals and funding for federal programs, vaccines and testing, state and local governments, and schools.
It is intended to assist individuals and businesses during the ongoing pandemic and economic crisis. This is an attempt to summarize some of the major tax provisions, but with a package this large, there are many other provisions beyond the scope of this article.
Many individuals will receive another direct payment from the federal government. Technically a 2021 refundable income tax credit, the rebate amount will be calculated based on 2019 tax returns filed (or on 2020 tax returns if filed and processed by the IRS at the time of determination) and sent automatically via check, direct deposit, or debit card to qualifying individuals. To qualify for a payment, individuals generally must have a Social Security number and must not qualify as the dependent of another individual.
The amount of the recovery rebate is $1,400 ($2,800 if married filing a joint return) plus $1,400 for each dependent. Recovery rebates start to phase out for those with an adjusted gross income exceeding $75,000 ($150,000 if married filing a joint return). Recovery rebates are completely phased out for those with AGI of $80,000 ($160,000 if married filing a joint return).
The legislation also extends unemployment benefit assistance with an additional $300 weekly benefit to those collecting unemployment benefits until Sept. 6, 2021. There is also an additional 29-week extension of federally funded unemployment benefits for individuals who exhaust their state unemployment benefits and a targeted federal reimbursement to state unemployment compensation programs designed to eliminate state one-week delays in providing benefits. For 2020, the law also makes the first $10,200 (per spouse for joint returns) of unemployment benefits nontaxable if the taxpayer’s modified adjusted gross income is less than $150,000. If a 2020 tax return has already been filed, an amended return may be needed.
The new law provides that for student loans forgiven or cancelled between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2025, the discharged amounts are not included in taxable income. There are also provisions to subsidize health insurance for those who lost a job and otherwise qualify for health insurance under the federal COBRA continuation coverage program. Also, persons who bought their own health insurance through a government exchange may qualify for a lower cost through Dec. 21, 2022. Additional funds were provided to state and local governments to provide emergency rental and utility assistance through the end of the year.
For 2021, the child tax credit amount is increased from $2,000 to $3,000 per qualifying child, subject to a phaseout based on modified adjusted gross income. The law also makes 17-year-olds eligible as qualifying children for 2021. For most individuals, the credit is fully refundable for 2021 if the credit exceeds tax liability. Adjustments were also made to the child and dependent care tax credit for the 2021 tax year.
The new law, for 2021 only, also generally increased the earned income credit available for individuals with no qualifying children. For individuals with no qualifying children, the minimum age at which the credit can be claimed is generally lowered from 25 to 19 (24 for certain full-time students) and the maximum age limit of 64 was eliminated. To determine the credit amount, taxpayers can elect to use their 2019 earned income if it is more than their 2021 earned income. There were also additional changes to this credit applicable for 2021 and later years.
As you would expect with a multi-trillion dollar piece of legislation, there are a lot more provisions and details not mentioned above. Each taxpayer should seek independent advice from a tax professional based on his or her individual circumstances. To the extent this material concerns tax matters, it is not intended or written to be used by a taxpayer for purposes of avoiding penalties that may be imposed by law.
