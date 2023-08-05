In June 1995 — just a little over 28 years ago — I walked through the front doors of the Clinton Herald. A little nervous, but wholeheartedly excited, I next was assigned a parking spot, a timecard slot and a desk to begin what would become a nearly three-decade career of covering all manner of news in and around Clinton.
But when today’s edition of the Clinton Herald rolled off the press early this morning, that chapter of my life ended — today is my last day with the Herald. Next week I will continue to serve as a newspaper editor, but it will be with Sauk Valley Media, a division of Shaw Media.
Knowing my final days at the Herald were coming into view, I spent the past week writing this farewell column in my head. But as I began tapping it out on my keyboard — hard as I tried to turn my thoughts into sentences that would fill out meticulously stacked paragraphs — I continued to come up with only two words to sum it all up.
Thank you.
Thank you to all those in the Gateway area who over the years told me their personal stories to share with Herald readers. Oftentimes, those stories were underpinned with great joy, such as the start of a new business, receiving an award or accolade, or when a life was saved. But other times those stories were borne in the aftermath of a fire, flood or tornado, or when people were coping with the personal loss of a friend or family member.
Thank you to the many sources who answered my questions — some of them asked twice to get clarity and to make sure the story was accurate, fair and contextually correct. The names of police chiefs and officers, county attorneys, defense attorneys, sheriffs, deputies, school board members, superintendents and local government officials who helped me through the years are too many to list here, but know that I am grateful for each one of you.
Thank you to the Herald’s readers. Without you, there would be no reason to interview, report, write or publish, whether it be in print or online. At a time when we continue to hear many say they distrust “the media” or that “newspapers are dying,” we look to our readers and their feedback and realize how many look to us for accurate, credible reporting of local stories — coverage they can’t get anywhere else. It’s reporting that goes beyond the Facebook and social media “what I heard” threads that people share with each other. And every time you pay for a subscription or a single copy, you are helping to ensure that the newspaper will continue to create a public, factual, long-lasting record of this community for years to come.
And finally, a big thank you to my newspaper colleagues from throughout the years, especially those who took a chance on me so many years ago: Val Michaelsen, who in 1995 brought me in as a stringer covering Whiteside County news for Monday’s Regional page; then-editor Bill Baker, who formally hired me into the newsroom and whose words of “We know you don’t have a college degree, but we think you can do this job” still ring in my ear; Lynne Darr, longtime business editor who sat next to me and sharpened my reporting skills as I listened to her interview sources; Grace Whitten, who taught me invaluable court reporting skills; Jerry Dahl, who worked with me to develop photo skills; Eric Van Lancker, who showed me the reporting ropes; and Ted Schultz. Ted was our long-time sports editor and while sports wasn’t my area, his jokes and banter about 1980s music and movies taught me ways to get through the tougher days.
While each day here presented its own unique challenges, it also brought with it the opportunity to learn something new about the local community, the region as a whole and that each person’s life influences the lives others and the community as a whole.
My time at the Herald — telling your stories — has been a pleasure and a privilege. I will cherish it always.
Thank you, and farewell.
