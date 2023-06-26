This letter is specifically aimed at Iowa homeowners over age 65. If that means you, it is critical that you continue reading. This does not apply to those who rent, or own property that is not their place of residence for more than 6 months of each year.
Fulfilling their promise to cut taxes, the Iowa legislature passed a new Homestead tax credit law that provides an additional $3,250 to your Homestead exemption, but only for those age 65 or older as of January 1 each year. The only way to get the additional credit is to file a new Homestead application, which now includes a new section to provide the date of birth of the homeowner. This new credit rises to $6,500 next year. What this means is your existing Homestead exemption of $4,850 is increased to a new amount $8,100 for your 2023 taxes. For 2024 taxes the over age 65 Homestead exemption becomes $11,350.
You only have until June 30, 2023 to file for this additional credit. Tech savvy homeowners can file for the additional credit online at the County Assessor's website. Others must go to the County Assessor’s office on the second floor of the County Administration building, or to the County satellite office in DeWitt on days it is open.
It bears pointing out that this new credit does not lower your taxes by $3,250 this year (and $6,500 next year). Rather, it lowers the taxable value of your residence. The taxable value is not the value listed on your recent new assessment. Rather it is that assessed value, minus a state-ordered “rollback” that changes each year. The current rollback means you are taxed on only 54% of the total assessed value, and then subtract your new Homestead amount. In addition, other credits for things like military service and low income are deducted from the equation to arrive at the taxable value on which your tax bill is computed.
You should also know this new Homestead credit is for your 2023 taxes, for which you do not get that bill until September 2024. The tax bill you will receive this coming September is for 2022 taxes.
If you still have questions or difficulty filing for the new Homestead credit, simply call the county assessor at (563) 244-0571.
Yes, this new credit applies to every homeowner over age 65 in the entire state of Iowa. Make sure your friends and relatives all across the state know of this new credit.
Les Shields, Clinton
