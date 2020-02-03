When civil war first gripped Syria in 2011, the country had a population roughly equivalent to New York state. Since then, the conflict has displaced more than half of its people and created the largest refugee population in the world.
The fall of Aleppo coincided with a desperate exodus as millions of men, women and children fled the war. Though Syria accounts for less than one percent of the world’s population, its people make up nearly one-third of refugees worldwide. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees last year recorded 6.7 million refugees from Syria, more than from any other country.
Of those who have fled Syria, the overwhelming majority stayed in the Middle East. The rest have migrated largely to Europe, with a fraction also traveling to North America.
The Trump administration has drastically restricted the number of refugees the U.S. accepts each year. The federal government accepted nearly 85,000 refugees in 2016 – but less than 23,000 in the last year. Refugees from Syria were particularly hard-hit by the restrictions. In 2018, the United States took in just 62 Syrian refugees.
During this time of conflict and darkness in her home in Aleppo, Syria, one young woman kept her camera rolling — while falling in love, getting married, having a baby and saying goodbye as her city crumbled. “For Sama” is both an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war. A love letter from a young mother to her daughter, the film tells the story of Waad al-Kateab’s life through five years of the uprising as the cataclysmic conflict rises around her. The film has been nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
On Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m., join the Franciscan Peace Center in viewing “For Sama” at The Canticle – home of the Sisters of St. Francis at 843 13th Ave. North in Clinton. All are welcome and reservations are not required.
For more information, visit www.ClintonFranciscans.com or call 242-7611
Laura Anderson,
Director of marketing for the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton
