Based on 2020 data, the population of the U.S. was estimated at 331 million. The population of the world was 7.79 billion. The population of China was 1.42 billion and of India at 1.34 billion. As a percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP), the U.S. has a share of 25.06% and China, 17.48%. You may recall headlines of the estimated year China would surpass the U.S. as the world’s leading economy? Maybe not so fast. Since 2020, it is estimated that India has surpassed China with the largest population. Since that time, China is experiencing some hiccups in its economy that have led some analysts to predict that China will not overtake the U.S. economy.
The effects of the pandemic are still reverberating around the globe. Businesses and governments have been changing supply chains due to pandemic related disruptions. China’s status as the world’s largest exporter is under pressure. China’s exports declined in July for the third month in a row. Its year over year 14.5% decline was the biggest in more than 3 years. Shipments to the U.S. declined for 12 consecutive months. Even with a weaker currency, China’s exports to the U.S. dropped by 25% in the first half of this year. For the first time in 15 years, China is no longer the top provider of goods to the U.S., being replaced by both Mexico and Canada. Exports to the EU and Association of Southeast Asian Nations declined by 21% on the year. Exports to the West declined in part due to weaker demand and the re-routing of supply chains.
Foreign direct investment in China fell to a record low earlier this year. In the second quarter 2023 only $4.9 billion was invested in that country, down 87% from the same quarter in 2022. This is at the lowest level since records began in 1998. The Chinese economy grew 6.3% year over year in the second quarter, up from 4.5% in the first quarter, but this is comparing a quarter in 2022 when China’s largest city, Shanghai, was under a 2-month Covid-19 lockdown. From a quarter-to-quarter perspective, the Chinese economy slowed to 0.8% growth from 2.2% in the first quarter and half the 1.6% average quarterly growth over the 5-year pre-pandemic time period.
China experienced a short-term increase in consumer spending following relaxation of Covid restrictions. However, the domestic consumers have trimmed outlays and are saving more, curbing manufacturing and service sector activity. In the past, the central government has stimulated its economy by building highways, homes, and railroads. Much of consumer demand was built on debt. The Chinese property market accounts for about 25% of economic activity and 70% of consumer wealth. At some point supply exceeded demand and the slump in the property market weighs heavily on consumer confidence, currently experiencing a level near a 30-year low. A considerable amount of debt is held by local governments and serviced through the sale of additional property to be developed. The decline in property values has placed many local governments and developers in a credit crunch and many question the ability to service debt going forward. Central government actions to curb speculative activity have further aggravated this concern. Another source of consumer weakness is the last published youth unemployment rate among 16–24-year-olds of 21.3%, nearly triple the youth unemployment rate in the U.S. This was so concerning that the government announced it would no longer release this figure. The increase in youth unemployment weighs heavily on an increasing aging of the population, forecast to produce a significant decline in total population and that country’s ability to meet the health and social needs of its elderly.
This is not predicting the collapse of our strategic competitor. The record of Chinese expansion since 1978 is nothing less than impressive. During this time, China increased per capita income 25-fold. It lifted more than 800 million people out of poverty, more than 70% of the total global poverty reduction during this time period. Much of China’s success was produced by domestic investment in infrastructure, but it is experiencing diminishing returns in building things. The central government is attempting to convert the world’s second largest economy from export and infrastructure building dependence to one led by domestic consumer demand and service activity. This is currently 38% of GDP in China, compared to 68% in the U.S., according to the World Bank. Whether China is able to accomplish this, over what time period, and with minimal economy and political dislocation, is yet to be determined.
