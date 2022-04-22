First CCC nursing class thankful for opportunities
Fifty years ago, Clinton Community College graduated the first associates degree in nursing class.
Twenty-two aspiring nurses started the program. Everyone started with the aspiration of being a great nurse. At that time, none of us knew what path we would take. Our classes were probably much the same as today but we were a new group of students who were different than the traditional student. Our instructors had picked us to ensure the success of the program. By graduation we had gone from 22 students to 16.
Along the way we became friends, colleagues, leaders, mothers, actors, singers and nurses. Each of us were inspired by someone who had a positive impact on us, a family member, an instructor, a nurse we met or even a patient we had cared for.
After we took our state boards, which we all successfully passed, we each chose an area of nursing that we were interested in. We had a school nurse, surgical nurse, medical nurse, home care nurse, psychiatric nurse, emergency room nurse and eventually educators and nursing leaders.
Clinton Community College had the foresight and vision to develop a nursing program and then to employ the right nursing educators to bring together. All of the teachers we had wanted us to succeed and helped us to grow into the nurses and people we became.
Many of us stayed in the Clinton area for most our careers but others went to other states or went on with their education. Nursing opened many doors for all of us whether it was helping our families, having opportunities in local or state organizations, or being a part of the ever-changing nursing profession.
Since our graduation in 1972, many of us keep in touch, sharing memories of not just our nursing careers but of our lives. The babies that were born, the tragedies that occurred, the fun times we had while growing into the nurses and the people we are. We sadly lost some of our fellow nurses and they will always be thought of warmly.
Thank you, Clinton Community College, for allowing us to be a part of the great nursing program that remains today. You inspired us to be the best nurses we can be!
Clinton Community College First Nursing Class, 1972
