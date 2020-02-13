The Iowa House of Representatives held its first floor debate of the session this week, passing several critical pieces of legislation with one of them being additional flood relief funds.
Last spring, much of the state was devastated by significant flooding, particularly in southwest Iowa and eastern Iowa around the Quad-Cities. The Legislature acted quickly last session, providing $25 million in flood recovery aid: $15 million for immediate flood relief and $10 million in housing tax credits to rebuild homes. Last year’s funding was only designed to address the immediate needs of the affected areas.
As the state continues to address the flooding issue, this week the House passed a supplemental appropriation bill that will provide impacted communities with an additional $21 million of state dollars for flood recovery. Legislators worked closely with the Flood Mitigation Board to identify critical projects that need additional investment before more flooding occurs this spring.
For our area the bill contains funding for flood mitigation projects for the cities of Bettendorf, Davenport, and Buffalo to help prevent future floods. The City of LeClaire will also receive funding for a lift station generator.
Since the Legislature adjourned last year, it has become clear that additional support would be needed to help these communities recover. These funds are just for the needs that are known at this time and also match up with federal funding.
The risk of flooding for the coming spring is higher than usual due to the heightened levels of the Mississippi River at this time. The goal of this money is to lessen the impact of what seems to be inevitable – spring flooding. The Legislature will continue to stand at the ready to support their fellow Iowans and be prepared to act later this session if additional help is needed.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process, please contact me and I will do my best to try and keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website once you know the bill number at www.legis.iowa.gov.
Norlin Mommsen represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
