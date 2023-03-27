What if you could project a message several stories high against a building? What would you say?
Go Hawks? Go Clones? Go Panthers? God is love? Party at my house?
National Public Radio shared, on March 10, 2023, such an event in a state far away from Iowa. Kind of.
A group in Florida is using a laser projector to share their message on the side of skyscrapers and other large edifices.
Josh Nunes, the leader of a small band of white nationalist extremists, and his group first tried the laser projections last year during a college football game. They projected a message onto the stadium that read, "Kanye is right about the Jews!"
Imagine being at an Iowa Hawkeye game on a perfect Iowa autumn day. It's halftime. The crowd turns to the facade of the Stead Family Children's Hospital to wave at the kids and before they see the faces of little children through the glare of the glass, they see the glare of a swastika imposed on a rainbow. Use your imagination.
What does Florida have to do with Iowa?
When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Iowa recently, he called Kim Reynolds' "America's Governor." That's quite an honor, like being the Wheel of Fortune of the Republican party.
For Iowans, the Wheel of Fortune is spinning out legislation that is, at best punitive, and, at worst, destructive.
What can you do? Don't look to your elected "representatives." That's been tried. Move out of state? Minnesota and Michigan are looking pretty good. Avoid Arkansas. Huckabee is competing with Reynolds – remember, Reynolds said in an interview that Republican governors are very competitive with each other. (Radio Iowa, February 10, 2023) For what are they competing?
I can't imagine.
Dianne Prichard, DeWitt
