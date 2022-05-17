On June 7, the voters of Clinton County will have the opportunity to vote for candidates for two positions on the county's Board of Supervisors.
As the former chief deputy of Clinton County with 30 years’ experience in county government, I am obligated to tell you that being a member of the Board of Supervisors is not a simple job.
It is an extremely complex job requiring a diverse knowledge base to effectively fulfill one of these open positions. The BOS manage an approximately $35 million budget, they oversee multiple county services such as County Conservation, the County Highway department, and mental health services, to name just a few.
In addition, they ensure other county services are properly funded to serve the citizens, such as the Clinton County Jail and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Lastly, they are responsible for the county drainage districts, as well as ensuring all these services are supported with current technology.
I am merely touching the surface of all that they do to make sure our county keeps running. The three men currently serving have done an excellent job as stewards of your tax dollars.
I personally endorse Dan Srp in his bid for re-election and ask you also to vote for him on June 7. Dan is completing his second term as a member of the BOS. During his two terms he and the other members of the BOS have guided our county through some of the most difficult and unusual events in recent history.
From the derecho that nearly destroyed our entire county’s emergency communication system to the complete societal shutdown with COVID-19, Dan, along with the others, has spent countless hours committed to ensuring your county services were not sacrificed. Dan helped guide discussion of replacing the countywide radio system after the derecho, resulting in enhanced abilities and safety for all county first responders and citizens.
During Dan’s first two terms, we have experienced significant improvement in the condition of our county's paved and gravel roads. He helped bring the program Home Based Iowa to Clinton County to attract veterans to work and live in Clinton County, a program resulting in many veterans gaining employment at the Thomson, Illinois prison as well as being used as a recruiting tool for other local employers.
Dan helped bring the Hometown Pride program to Clinton County by funding Francis Boggus' services for community development through private and public sector coordination. Dan also guided the process of legalizing recreational use of all-terrain vehicles on Clinton County roads, which resulted in all the cities adopting similar policies.
Dan has worked hard to serve you by always striving to improve Clinton County and the services provided to you. The position of Board of Supervisor is one that requires commitment to the taxpayers, knowledge in all areas of responsibility and, lastly, experience in the position to be as efficient with your tax dollar as possible. I urge you to vote for Dan Srp on June 7.
Kevin Cain, Goose Lake
