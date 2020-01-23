Former councilman: Create new strategic plan
The city of Clinton has been in a severe economic downward spiral for quite some time. The net result is significant job losses and a huge drop in population. The economic collapse has devastated many local families and led to a host of community problems. Solutions from city hall and local community leaders have been few and far between.
On Nov. 5, the voters of Clinton went to the polls and removed all of the incumbents listed on the ballot. This was a clear statement from the voters for change. The voters clearly stated that the leadership, decision making, and policies coming out of city hall were not working. Community problems were not being resolved.
The results of the November election should have been a wake-up call to the city administrator. The previous council hired the current city administrator. They walked in lock step with his recommendation, decisions, and his policies. They seldom asked critical questions and they spent little or no time on in-depth study or research. In the end how did that work out for them?
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Clinton Herald ran an editorial encouraging the newly elected team to develop a new vision and create a new strategic plan for moving the city forward. I agree. Mayor Scott Maddasion and the new council would be wise to consider this option as a high priority and create a new strategic plan.
Hopefully, they will look for some outstanding consultants or highly competent firms capable of assisting the mayor and council in creating a new vision and building a new strategic plan for our community.
A new strategic plan should have input from various community groups including the business community, non-profits, civic organizations, and, of course, input from local residents. Revenue sources and budget cuts should be on the table. The administrator and staff should have lots of input. Don’t let them dominate the process.
Gathering information for the current strategic plan started in 2013. The plan is seven years old and has seldom been used or reviewed. It’s time for a new strategic plan. Other plans can be reviewed later, including the city’s Master Plan and the Lyons Business District Master Plan. The work on both plans started around 2010 or 2011.
The current 2020–2025 Capital Improvement Program is a five-year plan with numerous flaws. The plan is totally dependent on the city borrowing money. It lacks sound justification practices in order to identify important city and community problems and priorities and will need serious revisions if or when a new strategic plan is completed.
When working on a new strategic plan, there are numerous factors to consider. Clinton City Hall has a history of many re-occurring problems that need to be questioned. Recent examples with fatal flaws include that the city is once again facing a significant budget shortfall of more than $850,000. Once again, the city is creating a new public works director position. Once again, the city is moving the Building & Neighborhood Service Department, for the fifth time? Once again, the city is moving the Nuisance Deptartment for the fifth time?
The new mayor and the new council members deserve a chance to lead. They have been given a mandate by the voters for change. Local leaders often bring forward ideas that call for impulsive decisions and quick answers. Beware of traps that end up putting the council in a box. Remember what happened to your predecessors.
Read the material. Use critical thinking skills. Ask questions. Trust but verify. Check with multiple sources. Examine the pros and cons. Weigh the benefits. Then read the material again. Most of all start thinking outside the box and come up with some new ideas. Every long journey begins with a destination, a map, and a plan. Build your own plan, with a new vision, to address community problems. Build a new strategic plan. Remember, voters put their hopes and trust in you.
John Rowland, Clinton
