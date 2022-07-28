As a life-long citizen of Clinton and an eight-year member of the Iowa Department of Transportation Commission, I am expressing my concerns about the proposed roundabouts on Millcreek Parkway.
Following are the reasons I am against roundabouts on our parkway:
1. Our master plan from the 1920s, updated in the 1970s, has four lanes to Main Avenue and two lanes from Main Avenue to Eagle Point Park. The overall plan is for U.S. 30 from Chicago to Omaha to be four lanes. Clinton and Fulton are the only two communities of their size on the entire Mississippi River to have two bridges. Having two bridges reduces the cost of building one four-lane bridge to complete this master plan for U.S. 30. The state of Iowa recommended purchasing four-lane, right-of-way to Main Avenue, building two lanes, and then in five years building the other two lanes.
This same approach has gone on all over the state for years. Clinton citizens started this process in 1995, then in 1997 our county gave us half the money to complete the north leg, Main Avenue to Eagle Point Park, with the understanding the road would be done in five years. Why four lanes? It is the safest form of transportation today, Secondly, it is what the business environment wants: four lanes to their door. We are compared to other communities, and we are again the only community of our size that has not completed the four lanes. Roundabouts do not advance U.S. 30.
2. In Iowa, every community of our size and larger has a completed loop. The last two to be completed are Cedar Rapids with Highway 100 and Dubuque’s Route 52, also known as the Southwest Arterial. Before being built, both of these corridors had zero traffic counts. The Dubuque loop was planned out just like ours: four-lane right-of-way, two lanes first and then in five years the other two lanes. Our Iowa DOT would not give any money to Dubuque because they had a roundabout every mile. Dubuque’s public works department then took all of them out of their engineering plan. Our DOT then gave them $115 million to put in the other two lanes and overpasses. You can verify this by calling the public works director in Dubuque who has said he is willing to talk to us. Again, no roundabouts on bypasses.
3. Custom-Pak, the largest home-grown manufacturer in Clinton County, has semi trucks on the parkway every hour of the day moving product back and forth to DeWitt. The DeWitt plant is an open-field manufacturing facility. In Clinton, Custom-Pak is squeezed between the railroad tracks and the river. These semis would have to slow down to 15 mph hundreds of feet before the three proposed roundabouts to go through the roundabout, and then return to the cruising speed. This is time and money. It is an honor to have a large home-grown business on the north half of Clinton, and we should do everything to make sure they stay here. Most of our businesses today are on the southwest corner of Clinton. Custom-Pak is the only large business to be located in the north half of Clinton, and roundabouts would be a huge burden to them.
4. Roundabout speed is 15 mph. This works well in commercial, industrial, and residential areas. Traffic going into these roundabouts is moving at around 25 mph. On our bypass, traffic is moving at 45; most times it is 55. The speed limit on I-80 is 80! This reduction is from 55 to 15, a 40-mph deduction that takes time and distance. Keeping Custom-Pak and now Naeve Family Beef in our community produces jobs, increases our tax base, and grows our community.
5. Clinton, Clinton County, Cedar County and the communities west of DeWitt just invested in a $100,000 economic development study to support four-lane U.S. 30. U.S. 30 right now is a priority status and must be upgraded. This upgrade is a super-two road, and we want four lanes. How can we go forward with roundabouts on our bypass when we do not know the direction of the study? Just remember the city invested money to provide proof that U.S. 30 should be four lanes.
6. On our parkway we do have two places where roundabouts would work: Main Avenue and the parkway, and the parkway and U.S. 67 North. Why these two? In these two locations, traffic will come almost to a stop.
7. Yes, we have intersections that need help, but four lanes is the safest; in the meantime, put in caution lights, ramps, and some reduction-of-speed signs. Our master plan was accepted a long time ago and it needs to be implemented.
I look at everything through the eyes of growth. Why, because Clinton has the largest population loss in the state: 10,000 people since 1975. We should look at every project and ask, “What is the return on investment?” Our existing piece of parkway returns $2.4 million per year in property taxes and the city only invested $5.5 million. Having four-lane roads is the number one reason businesses relocate. This approach is stated by U.S. Chamber of Commerce, our governors, site selection magazine, SMART Conference and Iowa’s economic development corporation. Transportation projects are for 100 years. We need to do it right. These three proposed roundabouts do not support economic development for the next 100 years. The transportation approaches noted above are proven ideas and should be fast tracked to turn this community around.
Dave Rose, Clinton
