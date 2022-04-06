Former MSCC student praises teachers, education
Someone in Clinton passed away recently who needs to be recognized for what she and her fellow nuns have given the city.
Sister Paschal Hocum taught math on and off over the last 50 years at Mount St. Clare College. From 1976-1978 she taught me calculus, sparked my intellectual curiosity and made me realize how important learning and doing my best mattered. She was one of the first people to treat me like an adult and I quickly learned to respect her opinion and talked to her endlessly about pretty much anything.
After the Mount I went to the University of Iowa and received a degree in electrical engineering. I ended up designing computer chips, first in California and later in Colorado.
Throughout the years I have considered it important to stay in touch and show my appreciation. Paschal was originally from California and considered it home. Fortunately, while I lived in California, she was also assigned to work in California and we would meet when possible. After I moved to Colorado she was reassigned to Clinton. When visiting my parents I would also visit her. She was intelligent, caring, nonjudgmental and one of the best people I have ever known.
I feel I must also elaborate on what Mount St Clare and the Franciscan nuns gave to Clinton. Since 1893 they have been providing a Catholic education. Although I didn’t realize it as a child, I was provided a superior education by women who were barely compensated. Sadly, that era is mostly over. Since the 1960s, few women have become nuns. Almost all of the Catholic schools in town have closed, merging into Prince of Peace.
Finally, if you would indulge me, I would like to mention the other teachers at the Mount who were important to my education.
• Sr. William McCue: Philosophy and logic
• Nick Gamertsfelder: History
• Eugene Belz: English
• Marion Johnson: Chemistry
Brent Mulholland, Boulder Colorado
