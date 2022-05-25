Once again the voters of Clinton County will be going to the polls to select the candidate of their choice. It is with great pleasure that I offer my support to Steve Cundiff for the office of Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
The desire to serve is the number one criterion to being an effective public office holder. Steve Cundiff has demonstrated that desire by his dedication to the citizens of Clinton County. That dedication is reflected in this 31 years of service as a member of the Clinton County Sheriff's Department.
A vote for Steve is a vote for experience, compassion, integrity and knowledge of what the job requires. Remember to exercise your right to vote in the June 7th Primary election and support a very qualified individual, Steve Cundiff.
Jill Davisson, Former Clinton County Supervisor
