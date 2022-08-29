While not doing as well as its neighbors, Illinois’ economy is relatively strong.
Illinois’ long-range financial picture remains as ugly as it is clear — debts and deficits as far as the eye can see.
Nonetheless, Illinois’ revenue picture remains strong — at least for the time being. That’s thanks to the massive infusions of federal money stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The July report from the Illinois Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability referenced “the spectacular year of revenues” for the 2022 Fiscal Year (July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022). At the same time, it stated the 2023 Fiscal Year (July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023) is off to a great start, again on the strength of federal money.
The COGFA report said the new fiscal year started “on a positive note, as July general funds revenues were up $395 million for the month.”
“The reimbursement of $584 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds was the driver of this overall increase,” the report states.
“The inclusion of the one-time revenues in FY 2023 will provide an influx of revenues that were not assumed in the adopted FY 2023 budget — perhaps serving as a safety net as the state navigates through the next 11 months of this fiscal year.”
COGFA reports that the “big three” of revenue sources — state income taxes, corporate income taxes and sales taxes — “started off the year with solid gains.”
Given Illinois’ overall financial picture, the revenue report provides about as good a news as it can get for the immediate future. The tide can turn in a hurry, but for now, Illinois’ financial seas are relatively calm.
Champaign News-Gazette
