There is nothing that matters more in these trying times than the strength of the Fulton, Illinois community.
Each of us has endured a great deal in the year of 2020, in no small part due to the overwhelming presence of COVID-19. This pandemic that we’ve experienced for over the better half of a year has left an impact more devastating than the previous threats of H1N1 and Ebola combined.
This burden has been especially difficult for our emergency responders, who have worked diligently during the crisis. This is why the members of the Fulton Fire Protection District formally request any and all members of our beloved community to join the ranks and work alongside the 41 courageous first-responders tasked with keeping our neighborhoods safe and our neighbors healthy.
You may be inclined to ask why we require more helping hands if we’ve 41 able-bodied individuals already. To elaborate, the FFPD, or Fulton Fire Department, operates on a voluntary basis. The Fulton Fire Department has welcomed and parted ways with many hard-working individuals since 1887.
The FFPD has frequently collaborated with other fire departments within the area, aiding patients and quelling fires whenever possible. Those who serve under the banner of this establishment are employed all across the Illinois-Iowa area, and as such, are also working hard to provide for their families. Due to personal matters regarding employment, departures from the community, retirement and the dangers of COVID-19, a new generation of brave civil servants is needed to maintain the peace of our town.
Volunteer work is not without its benefits; those who seek to earn respect, make long-lasting memories and earn a fair amount of money on the side will be pleased to know that all of this is possible.
The two distinct, but overlapping, divisions of the FFPD consist of the Fire and EMS branches, which handle a variety of situations throughout the entire year. Anyone seeking to volunteer can join either branch, or serve in both.
Time and dedication are essential components that keep the FFPD afloat, which is why prospective members must undergo training to acquire certification to be better prepared for the inevitable.
Above all else, the Fulton Fire Protection District is there for the people, there for the community, there for every neighbor and relative when adversity strikes and we are left in isolation.
Justin VanDellen, Fulton Fire Protection District
