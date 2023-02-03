This was one of the first full weeks where the Iowa House really hit the ground running in terms of getting bills through the process.
Every day was full of subcommittees meeting to discuss and vote on bills before they hit the full committee. One of these bills passed coincides with work that the Governor has done on the same issue. The Iowan Veterans Trust Fund goes towards helping eligible veterans and their families with expenses related to dental care, education, or emergency needs.
The IVTF gets its funding from the Iowa Lottery in the form of $2.5 million annually with $500,000 of this going toward expenses and fees, and the remaining $2 million going toward the trust fund. This fund has been backlogged after approval of grants from last year.
Earlier this week, Governor Reynolds approved more than $440,000 of Covid-19 funding to be allocated to the IVTF. Due to the commission obligating funding beyond the program’s appropriation, there has been insufficient funding to reimburse veterans expenses. This will cover the deficit. The Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs will begin processing payments immediately. No further action is needed by veterans whose applications have been approved.
Representative Graber floor managed a bill this week that reallocates some funds to where they are currently needed. This bill, HF 142, increases the amount sent to the Commission of Veterans Affairs from the State Lottery from $500,000 to $800,000 annually. This will slow the total increase on the fund, but it should also cover any potential future deficits, so that this issue might not happen again. We owe our Iowa veterans a debt of gratitude, and it is important to me and my fellow legislators that we get it right.
Fun Fact of the week: In 2020, Iowa students achieved an ACT average composite score of 21.1, which ranks above the national average score of 20.6
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 70 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
