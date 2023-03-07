The eighth week of the legislative session represents the first major deadline of the year, commonly known as the “First Funnel”. If a bill does not pass through a subcommittee and committee in either the House or Senate, then it is done for the year with the exception of appropriations bills and bills that involve taxes or fees. Hundreds of bills are filed each year, and this deadline helps us narrow them down to those with the support to continue to the Senate floor for debate.
Improving Government Efficiency, Transparency and Accountability with Technology
Senate Study Bill 1190 directs the state to establish and maintain an online portal where statutorily required public notices would be posted and publicized. Currently, public notices are required to be printed in newspapers, like openings for teachers, notices for public construction projects, public meetings, budget hearings and special elections. Public notices protect taxpayers by ensuring accountability and transparency and they keep the people informed about the activities of their local government. Schools, counties, and cities each spend thousands of dollars each year for these notices spending $50-$200 per notice and they are often challenged by the lack of frequency of some local newspapers. We heard an estimate from the AEAs that some of their publications can run as high as $11,000 each.
The goal with this bill is to modernize this system and make it more accessible, more transparent, and more efficient. The online portal for postings would be searchable, allow people to sign up to receive notifications for notices, and cost the public entity only $5 for each public notice. It provides an easily accessible, central location for public notices and makes it simple for Iowans to keep up with notices important to them. This bill is a great way to use technology to make government more efficient, more accessible, and save millions of dollars in costs for local governments.
Other Bills of Note
Senate Study Bill 1145, known as the Parental Bill of Rights and School Transparency bill, was proposed by Governor Kim Reynolds. This bill is focused on promoting parental rights in education and giving parents more insight and access over what is happening in their children’s classrooms. It also puts restrictions on gender identity and sexual activity instruction for elementary students to ensure curriculum is age appropriate. It also implements parental consent for surveys and outside presenters and provides transparency for school records and materials. While codifying these items are important, I would encourage all parents and guardians to be engaged in their child’s education through respectful communication with teachers, attending parent-teacher conferences, volunteering and staying involved to ensure that their children are getting the support they need to achieve their full potential.
Senate Study Bill 1094 prohibits public entities and public funds from investing in companies that boycott fossil-fuel based energy, timber, mining, production agriculture, or anything relating to firearms. This bill is a result of concerns about ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment practices and the idea that investment firms are putting their own political agendas over client returns. When investment firms put political agendas first, they compromise their fiduciary duty to investors to maximize financial returns. SSB 1094, which passed the State Government Committee, ensures a public fund cannot use a company to invest Iowa’s public dollars if that company decides to advance political causes over increased returns.
Senate File 335 provides clarity for Iowa schools by requiring their students to use bathrooms according to their biological sex. It is a reasonable policy to help all students feel safe and something most schools have implemented for decades without a written policy until recently. Girls and boys in Iowa K-12 schools have enough to manage with schoolwork, extra-curricular activities, and navigating their maturation and social interactions. They should not be uncomfortable using their locker or bathroom facilities at school and we shouldn’t sacrifice the rights and privacy of some to accommodate the rights of privacy of others.
Contact Information
Please feel free to contact me via email at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or (563) 289-7335. It is an honor to represent you in the Iowa Senate, and I appreciate hearing from the constituents that I serve.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 35 in the Iowa Senate.
