I would like to take this time to publicly thank Jorge Rodriguez and the Gateway Area Community Center for their instrumental piece for the Pathway Living Center’s recent Spring-Summer Fest. With the ability to gather again, with precautions, Pathway Living Center, Inc. was able to bring consumers together to socialize and relaunch the opening of activities into the community.
This is an exciting time! Pathway Living Center provides a vital and integral link to the holistic approach for the provision of services and supports, which coordinates the treatment and rehabilitation recovery process for consumers in the development of skills to enhance their quality of life. Consumers' participation in chosen environments (living, learning, working and socializing) develops valued community roles by promoting mental health wellness. This positively impacts the educational, recreational, and social opportunities available for consumers.
With the isolation of COVID-19 moving to the rear of our lives, socialization and community involvement is even more significant for those individuals who have mental illness. Much of the isolation the general public experienced as a whole due to COVID-19, many times is felt on the daily by individuals with mental illness. As a result, I believe we all can understand how important it is for our mental well-being to get out for activities within the community. Therefore, the involvement with GACC and its facilities is a magnificent opportunity!
At Pathway Living Center, we were all very excited to see beyond the GACC gym for the gathering what all they have to offer and will be utilizing. The Gateway Area Community Center offers a book club, sip and paint nights, a D&D (Dungeons and Dragons) club, a gaming lounge, agriculture club and education days, arts and crafts night, boxing club, weightlifting equipment and open gym times, music programs (piano, harp, guitar and ukulele), food boxes and, of course, free dinners to go on Tuesdays. And yet, there is more offered; from what I understand more to come!
The Gateway Area Community Center is such a gem of resources for our area! I applaud the vision and outlook Jorge Rodriguez has for this Center and our community as a whole. Pathway Living Center certainly looks forward to supporting this vision and true resource into the future!
Charlott S. Glowacki, M.Ed., 500 RYT
Day HAB Associate Director, Pathway Living Center
