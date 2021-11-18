A very important gathering is set for Dec. 7, when the Iowa Utilities Board will host a public information meeting at noon at the Wild Rose Convention Center & Ballroom, 777 Wild Rose Drive.
Its focus will be on a proposed large-scale carbon capture pipeline system that Heartland Greenway LLC, also known as Navigator, wants to build. Clinton city officials said in a press release issued Tuesday that Heartland Greenway has notified the city it wants to build the proposed pipeline system, which would capture carbon dioxide emissions from local facilities and transport the carbon dioxide via pipeline to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois. The proposed plan would put the pipeline across Clinton County and into the City of Clinton.
Whether the project moves forward will be decided by the Iowa Utilities Board. City officials said that while Heartland Greenway’s information about the pipeline will be incorporated in the Nov. 23 City Council agenda, the City of Clinton is not in any way involved in the proposed project or whether it will happen.
City officials are encouraging residents to attend the Dec. 7 meeting, when additional details about the project and information regarding the legal rights of the affected landowners will be presented. Time also will be set aside to address residents’ questions.
Heartland Greenway officials say that under Iowa law they cannot talk to residents prior to the meeting, but residents can read more about the proposal at heartlandgreenway.com.
We also will be working to get more information about the plans and how, if approved by the IUB, they would affect county and city residents.
Getting informed about projects that will impact the Gateway area is important. We hope residents will do so. Making plans to attend the Dec. 7 session is a great way to start.
