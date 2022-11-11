My children often ask me what I do to earn a paycheck. They are curious young people eager to understand what it means to work for a non-profit organization governed by a board of directors and its member businesses.
My response to their questioning has shrunk over the years as they develop a more robust knowledge of how the community functions and the steps taken to strengthen the regional economy.
My son was elected by his peers a few years ago to serve as the mayor of his class and excitedly accepted the position. He quickly announced his uncontested victory by exclaiming that Clinton’s mayor, Scott Maddasion, was to now act as his “backup Mayor!” The apple does not fall far from the tree.
Serving as the president and CEO of a 501(c)(6) non-profit is a rewarding position filled with challenges and opportunities. The mission of Grow Clinton is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region. To be more succinct, we take action daily to ensure our communities remain business-friendly and support small and large business success.
We accomplish our mission through teamwork and an understanding that each of us has something to learn from the other. With a staff of six, the Grow Clinton organization is responsible for scheduling ribbon cuttings, recognizing business milestones, applying for state and local incentives focused on business growth, and advocating for the needs of businesses throughout the community and state.
Our daily efforts are anything but routine. One day, we find ourselves working on the attraction of an industrial employer, forecasting the capital investment and potential infrastructure improvements necessary to recruit the company. Next, we are speaking with a member business interested in learning how to leverage social media to grow its audience. From potholes to business expansions, we truly serve as a one-stop shop for everything business related.
As a non-profit organization, we are financially supported by our members; those individuals and businesses who believe in our mission and commit to joining our organization through monetary investment. A board of directors governs operations with a fiduciary responsibility ensuring that funding is invested appropriately and the mission is met.
As the president and CEO, I manage day-to-day tasks and ensure that the staff has the knowledge and equipment necessary to perform their duties. I also develop strategies and consult with our team to confirm that we are on the right path and meeting the needs of our investors.
And my kids love it when I say: “I have over 500 bosses!” It’s our member investors who ultimately have my undivided attention. Grow Clinton does not exist without the support of others, those champions for the cause to guarantee a welcoming community for future generations.
To succeed in anything, especially in the non-profit sector, one must always realize that collaboration is vital. We can’t do this alone, and that’s why, in closing, I want to thank you for allowing me to serve Grow Clinton as the President & CEO. I look forward to partnering with you in the future!
For more information on Grow Clinton, visit our office at 721 S. Second St., online at www.growclinton.com, or call us at 242-5702.
Andy Sokolovich is Grow Clinton's president and CEO.
