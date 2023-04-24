The hardest part, but also the most rewarding part, of community development is making sure you have identified the correct audience and getting their voice involved. It is not about making sure on every issue; every voice is heard. It’s making sure you have the most relevant voices and knowing you aren’t forgetting anyone.
One of my favorite examples of this was the skate park focus group by Parks & Recreation. I heard that for many of the attendees this was their first public meeting, and it was a great dialogue. The Mayor’s Youth Commission is another great example. High schoolers have a chance to talk to the mayor and council on issues that matter to them.
It is also important to recognize ways to engage voices that might not be heard. Here at Grow Clinton, I think of the Women in Manufacturing video series. I think of how many amazing women have been involved in leadership or committees and how Grow Clinton has always celebrated that. A running joke in Kiwanis was when Kiwanis allowed women to join, there were still men, surely not in Clinton, who were like “the club is ruined”, and now 40 years later, there is no club without the women.
At The Sawmill Museum, we had a focus group of parents with young kids on what amenities they wanted, and it provided an amazing look into alternate uses. The partnership between the City of Clinton and University of Iowa will also help provide fresh perspectives. One of our favorite programs is Synergy; teens who are learning how to be future leaders, like Hillary Burken.
Moving forward, one of our evergreen goals is to get more people involved with committee work and engaged with Grow Clinton. If you want to help grow Clinton’s small businesses, quality of life, placemaking, tourism, community pride, and more, simply reach out. We want to hear from a diverse range of voices to drive change. The City of Clinton also has many great committees to join.
Another evergreen goal is to continue tackling the question of when there is a business expansion, retention, or new businesses created, how do we keep those wages flowing through the community. It is housing, amenities, quality of life, sense of place, and more. It is working with existing initiatives and finding new initiatives to develop action plans and then delivering on those plans. It’s finding entrepreneurs to incubate. One of the simplest ways to do this is call down to Grow Clinton for a community tour. We love showing the amazing existing opportunities and sharing the vision for the future.
A reality for myself, and all of us, is that the real hurdle is time and being committed to having to attend meetings regularly. That is why I like to challenge myself everyday to spend at least one hour improving something. On a walk, I’ll carry a garbage picker to pick up trash. I will find some group that needs a gig volunteer and help. I’ll try to spend an hour clearing the mind, laying out forward progress.
I want to challenge you as well to spend an hour a day being the agent of change. You don’t have to wait for the master plan to create community development. And if you really, really want something in the community, let us know how we can assist. Putting yourself and your ideas out in the universe is the hardest part, and often you won’t realize how the universe works your idea into the fabric of the community until one day, you are like, “it’s different around here”.
“Nothing great can be accomplished without enthusiasm to keep your dreams alive in spite of problems.”
