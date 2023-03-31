Why not brag? I’ll tell you why. We are “Midwest Nice.” It’s a phrase of only two words. However brief, the meaning is loaded.
Midwesterners’ humble, self-deprecating nature is a part of our region’s charm. As pleasant as it is to outsiders, over time, we Midwesterners take it too far, which chips away at the pride we should feel about living in a beautiful state full of wonderful people and endless opportunities.
My guess is that, after reading that last paragraph, you shook your head and thought, “Whatever!” See…we’ve been raised to do exactly that. Don’t you think it’s time to change our behavior? Let’s start with appreciation for our location.
Our region is situated on the fourth longest river in the world. Sure, we see the Mississippi River all the time, but how many of us stop to think about its history and fame? Broadway musicals are set on it. It’s featured as a main character in countless works of literature. Hundreds of artists have captured its scenic beauty.
The living symbols of freedom – bald eagles – love the river and the banks that serve as their home. It’s difficult for us to understand that most people in the world will never see a bald eagle in real life unless they pay admission to a zoo or aviary.
On both sides of the river we have access to bike and walking paths, the Showboat Theatre (featuring SAG actors), youth sports, a band shell for live performances, family parks, professional baseball, marinas, and dining.
When the magnificence of the Mississippi River, the beauty and intrigue of the wildlife in and around it, and the activities offered along its banks are added together, we have every reason to push aside our charming humility and brag.
Looking away from the river, we are bordered by the stunning countryside. I had the opportunity to visit France. Ahead of my trip, I was told that my breath would be taken away when I saw the French countryside. It was lovely, but when I got there, all I could think was, “Meh.” My mind went straight to looking west at the intersection of 13th Avenue North and the Millcreek Bypass, especially around sunset. What a view of unrivaled natural beauty, and we are surrounded by the same beauty on all sides!
Make a plan to look at our location with new eyes. Everyone knows it’s nice to be nice and Midwesterners are nice. That’s great, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be loud and proud about our home.
------
Jenny Holm is Grow Clinton’s director of Member & Community Relations.
