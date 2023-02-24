One of the most exciting things about opening a brick-and-mortar business is choosing a site. You definitely want to select a place that reflects your style and serves your customers. Purchasing real estate can be daunting, especially for the first-time commercial buyer.
It sounds like a no-brainer but, after site location, the condition of the prospective building is one of your main concerns. Pay special attention to the structure’s foundation. Cracks, crumbling, and unevenness are symptoms of problems that are very costly to remedy and will put a significant ding in your renovation or branding budget. Be sure to look for signs of water damage in the structure’s basement.
Take a good, long look at the building’s roof. The cost of roofing materials and labor have skyrocketed during the past three years. Replacing a bad roof may run into the tens of thousands of dollars. It isn’t something you can put off unless you enjoy water leaks, high utility bills, or even squatting animals.
If the roof is in poor shape, you may be able to ask for an allowance from the seller for replacement costs. While you’re at it, inquire about the age and condition of the HVAC system, water heater, plumbing, electrical system, and windows. The next logical step is to ask about the cost of utilities.
Safety is of the utmost importance to anyone frequenting your business. Make sure your site is ADA compliant. This means ingress and egress ramps and parking spaces are available to those who face mobility challenges. Carpeting and floor coverings must be evaluated for tripping hazards, as well. Consider the age of the building. Old buildings may be full of charm… along with asbestos and lead paint.
You do not want to find out that you must remove asbestos and have the entire property painted when you take possession of the building. You need to know before, so you are able to add those expenses to your budget.
Fire protection is a must in your new location. Have the sprinkler system inspected and be sure to have an adequate number of fire extinguishers on site. If the building does not have a sprinkler system, think about whether or not it’s the right fit for you.
During the life of your business, your building can either be your best friend or your worst enemy, so please do your due diligence before making a purchase. Remember: Buy in haste, repent in leisure.
------
Jenny Holm is Grow Clinton’s director of Member & Community Relations.
