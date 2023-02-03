Professional development is improving yourself through learning and training to advance your career.
Professional development can come in the form of taking classes, attending workshops, or even just teaching yourself a new skill. Companies that invest in their employees’ professional development often reap the benefits of the new skills attained. The return on their investment will be seen in the form of productivity, efficiencies, and employee morale.
By learning new skills, you will become a more desirable candidate, and this will help with advancement opportunities within your career. That being said, there are many more benefits that come with professional development as well.
Primarily, most professional development courses aim to improve confidence. Speaking first hand, I had the opportunity to participate in the Dale Carnegie Course last fall and was blown away by the skills learned and relationships made in the class. Many of my classmates all had a similar goal and that was to improve their confidence and communication skills.
Dale Carnegie will be conducting another course at Grow Clinton beginning in March and running for eight weeks (class meets on Tuesday afternoons). The main objectives of the course are to:
• build confidence and personal leadership competence.
• enhance skills to communicate logically, clearly and concisely.
• power yourself to control attitudes and reduce stress so you can be at your optimum best.
• strengthen skills in relating to others and build inclusivity in your organization.
• develop leadership skills to take charge of your life, inspire others, and motivate others to action.
If you are interested in participating in the next course, please contact Kristy Determan at kristy.determan@dalecarnegie.com. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain! What are you waiting for?
Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton's director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction.
