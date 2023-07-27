Summer is in full swing. Before too long, school will be back in session. For me, it seems like I will be planning Jingle Bell Jam, the Father Daughter Dance, and Shamrock before I know it. Those events will all be my second time around. I am coming up on my one-year anniversary at Grow Clinton!
In that year, I’ve been able to grow our marketing presence and enhance the Grow Clinton brand. Since three well-known organizations merged into one, it has been fun to see Grow Clinton be at the forefront of people’s minds.
Of course, we still hear the occasional “I’m going to the Chamber building”; however, the recognition of Grow Clinton as the one-stop shop has been fun to steer. I also handle the bulk of social media management with the same goal, making Grow Clinton synonymous with community and development.
A huge part of my job is special events. Ribboncuttings happen frequently. Biz After 5 events have proved to be popular and were booked a year in advance. Speaking of, if you’re a member business interested in hosting in 2024, please contact me! We host Coffee Talk in our conference room and recently held our annual meeting. The Grow Clinton mission is to provide value to our members and provide ample opportunities to expand a member’s business practices through events, networking, educational workshops, and resources. There is always an event in the works.
Grow Clinton’s largest event is Friday, July 28. The annual Grow Clinton golf outing! My committee started working on this event at the end of May. It is a giant networking event that is held at Valley Oaks Golf Course. The golf outing is made possible by a great committee and great sponsors. A special thank you to all of those people – you know who you are! I also want to thank Chris Klahn at Valley Oaks for being a great partner – he has all the teams lined up and ready to go.
Grow Clinton hopes to see you at our next networking event, ribboncutting, or coffee talk. Follow us on Facebook to find out about everything we have going on!
Ashley Hatteberg is Grow Clinton's director of Marketing and Event Planning.
