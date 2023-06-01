Last week, Grow Clinton, in collaboration with the Clinton MTA, was happy to host some of our region's human resource professionals to participate in a free community bus tour of Clinton.
The purpose of this bus tour was to familiarize them with the hidden gems in Clinton as well as showcase all the new and exciting things that are happening in the area.
This information can now be taken back and shared with colleagues as well as used as a recruitment tool. If you have all the insider information about Clinton and all the great things we have to offer, what better way to use it than to share with those individuals being recruited to our area.
We had a wide variety of companies represented on the tour as well as employees who were born and raised in Clinton and also some newcomers not familiar with the area. All were able to learn something new from this tour.
“I do not know much about Clinton, so I found it very informative," Ande Miller, Human Resources leader at Wendling Quarries, said. "All around I thought the tour was good.”
A few highlights from the tour were:
• the newly renovated Wilson Lofts (a project 10 years in the making) on Fifth Avenue South, which also houses Makers on 5th and Clinton Culinary.
• the beautiful riverfront, which is the home to the Riverview Swimming Pool, Riverview Skatepark, Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, and NelsonCorp Field, home of the LumberKings.
• The Sawmill Museum.
• Eagle Point Park.
• Lyons Business and Technology Park.
• new housing developments.
• Wild Rose Casino and Hotel.
• the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park.
• the Clinton Municipal Airport.
The human resources community tour has been on a break for the past few years; however, Grow Clinton is glad to be able to provide this service to the community again. Be on the lookout for another human resources community tour later in the fall.
If you have any workforce development ideas or suggestions, please share them with me at sborgeson@growclinton.com.
Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton's director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction.
