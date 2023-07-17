Just because schools are not in session does not mean we aren’t working hard behind the scenes and gearing up for the next school year.
Partnering with our local schools and employers is the key to creating a successful workforce. Building these working relationships now will only help in the future.
In a recent meeting with River Bend Superintendent Darryl Hogue, we discussed the need for a resource list, that all schools would have access to, that shows all companies in the local area who are ready to help increase the labor shortage by taking on interns and students to earn work study credit.
We are looking to create this list, which will be distributed to all schools to be used as a catalogue when looking to place students with on-the-job learning opportunities.
The catalogue would consist of a short bio of each of the companies, which will help the students understand and identify what type of job opportunities are available in the region. If your company is interested in partnering with our local schools regarding internships, please get in touch with me.
If you have any workforce development ideas or suggestions, please share them with me at sborgeson@growclinton.com.
Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton's director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction.
