It’s a competitive world out there, whether it be companies competing for talent, candidates competing with other candidates' skills, or communities competing to attract new businesses. In all scenarios, you must put your best foot forward!
What can companies do to make themselves more attractive to job seekers? The number one reason employees choose or stay with a company is the company culture, hands down. Company picnics, quarterly pizza employee appreciation parties, jeans day Friday are just a few simple cost-effective ways to enrich company culture.
These are little things that can have a huge impact on employee morale. Also, an attractive benefits package can speak volumes to employees, and they may even choose a lower-paying job if better benefits are part of the package.
What can candidates do to set themselves above the rest? Research the company you are interviewing with, know the job you are applying for, study the job description, and be prepared to ask questions.
What can communities do to attract more businesses? Take pride in your town, volunteer at events…if you’re looking for volunteer opportunities, reach out to your local nonprofit organizations, they are always looking for volunteers! Value can be added to your community through new housing developments, recreational areas, and outdoor spaces. Retaining businesses is also key to the economic growth in the area. Taking care of the existing businesses is the core to economic development.
If you have any workforce development ideas or suggestions, please share them with me at sborgeson@growclinton.com.
Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton's director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction.
