The daily operation of a small business presents a large, and frequently overwhelming, cycle of tasks. Paired with things that seem to pop up out of nowhere, finding time to network or connect with your community may seem impossible.
Pragmatically, you know that networking and connecting is an essential element in promoting your brand. It’s just a matter of available time, money…and a fight with exhaustion.
One of the easiest ways to get your brand before the community is to share information about your products or services. Whether it be through traditional (newspaper, radio, and television) or social media platforms, making time and reserving money for advertising is vital in connecting your business to your community and surrounding areas.
This may seem like a no-brainer, but so often, this tool is overlooked or underutilized. Consistent advertising is the most effective way to reach thousands of consumers.
Networking is a fantastic complement to advertising. “Networking” isn’t a trendy concept practiced by high rollers. It’s an excellent way to meet potential customers.
Through my work at Grow Clinton, I have observed firsthand how valuable this opportunity is to both the business owner and those seeking products and services.
If you don’t have a lot of time to attend community events, try sponsoring a local event. The money you contribute will be returned in the form of advertising and will show that you want to be a larger part of the community by supporting overall quality of life.
Advertising and networking are two super valuable tools for your business, but there are so many more. No matter what, be strategic with your time and get involved in a way that raises your brand profile. Consistently placing your logo or message before the public will only help your business and result in a return on your investment.
Jennifer Holm is Grow Clinton's director of Member & Community Relations.
