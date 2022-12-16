Are you looking to start a business or take your business to the next level?
Going it alone is scary and fraught with unforeseen pitfalls and missed resources. Wouldn’t it be great to have an advisor guiding you through the process?
Getting advice from a business professional who has years of experience and proven success can be the difference between profit and loss.
A wise choice in your professional journey would be connecting with a business mentor. A business mentor is more than just a person you meet for lunch to engage in general business conversation. A business mentor meets with you on a regular basis to go over your successes and challenges in order to assess the next steps for your continued growth.
Grow Clinton has a very capable network of business mentors ready to assist you. Research shows that 92% of small business owners believe their mentor had a direct impact on the success of their business. However, only 22% of small business owners report having a business mentor. Imagine the outcome of success had the other 78% utilized mentor services from the outset, especially when statistics tell us nearly 20% of businesses close within the first year of operation.
Mentors provide guidance regarding writing a business plan to present to lenders or investors, market research, securing financing, employee management, and much, much more.
Each mentor is vetted and supervised by reputable professional organizations. This ensures that your experience is valuable and results in measurable, long-term success. And get this: It’s free-of-charge through Grow Clinton.
If you would like to schedule a confidential meeting with a business mentor, please contact the Grow Clinton office at 242-5702 or stop by 721 S. Second St. for details.
------
Jenny Holm is Grow Clinton's director of Member & Community Relations.
