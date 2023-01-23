You have a great idea for a business, and you know others will agree. Before researching the area business climate, finding an ideal location, or making financial decisions, sit yourself down for a very frank discussion. A brutally frank discussion. Often, the excitement of starting a business takes over before you get the chance to address some important questions.
First question: “Am I willing to work 45 (or substantially more) hours per week?” Forty-five hours may seem like a lot, but most business owners will agree that working 45 hours per week falls on the really slow end of the spectrum, especially during the first two years of operation.
Second question: “Will I be able to provide and maintain the same benefits offered through traditional employment?” As an entrepreneur, don’t forget to allocate funds for your 401k, health and life insurance, and savings account. Your business’s financial success is ultimately your financial success, so plan for the long game. All of your hard work will be worth it when you find yourself retired in a measure of comfort or on a beach sipping a beverage while on a well-earned vacation.
This leads to the third question: “Will I be able to schedule a vacation or break at some point during the year?” This may not be your top priority, but it should be on the list. Time off sounds counterproductive and might not be practical at first. However, once you have a trustworthy and responsible team assembled, which may be only one or two employees, think about scheduling at least a standing day off or penciling in a few long weekends for yourself. It’s no secret that running a business can be extremely stressful. Take a day off. Be a human. If not for yourself, do it for the sake of your family and friends.
Fourth question: “Do I have a strong support system in my personal life, and do they feel positive about my new business?” Make sure those close to you believe in your plan and are ready for the challenges of your enterprise. On the other hand, make sure that you are available when those close to you need your support. It’s a critical balancing act. Always remember: Your foundation comes first. Nothing survives on a shaky foundation.
These questions aren’t the only to consider, of course. Hopefully, they are thought-provoking and your answers provide valuable guidance as you begin your entrepreneurial journey.
