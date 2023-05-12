Grow Clinton is dedicated to the success of small business, larger enterprise, and industry. So, how do home-based businesses fit into the mission of Grow Clinton? Answer: Perfectly.
When your home-based business is partnered with Grow Clinton, investment benefits begin immediately. One of the most important tools available is promotion at no extra cost. As soon as you invest, your business information is shared with thousands of people through Grow Clinton’s digital marketing and social media platforms.
We take great pride in announcing your investment on our dedicated Facebook and Instagram pages. Your business will appear on the Grow Clinton website and will be featured in the weekly email and monthly newsletter which is sent to our list of 500-plus investors, too. We encourage you to share your business news or special promotions at any time. Our team will be sure to get the word out. Consider the Grow Clinton staff as a part of your staff. We take our cues from you to create a partnership that is unique to your business.
Along with promotional opportunities, you will receive notifications about programming and networking events designed to propel your business development and raise your professional profile. Get ready to attend events such as ribboncuttings, monthly Coffee Talks, Biz After 5, the Grow Clinton annual awards dinner, the Grow Clinton annual golf outing, and Legislative Coffees.
One benefit Grow Clinton offers that may not be the first to come to mind is representation in government. Whenever legislation regarding business practices is put forth, Grow Clinton advocates for what is in the best interest of our investors and regional economy. Small business owners typically do not have the time to address new or changing legislation. Let your voice be heard through our skilled and effective lobbyist.
Business resources are ready for you to take advantage of as an investor, as well. Grow Clinton works closely with SCORE, the Small Business Administration, and the Small Business Development Center. Hone your business skills and gain insight by meeting with their advisers no matter where you are on your business journey.
Home-based businesses are a very important element of our local economy. Grow Clinton strongly encourages current home-based business investors to take full advantage of their investment by utilizing available benefits. If your home-based business isn’t a Grow Clinton investor, please drop by our office or call to make an appointment with me. I would appreciate the opportunity to learn about your field and discuss how Grow Clinton can contribute to your success.
