Fall is in the air, and so are all the fun fall events. In the past month we have had opportunities to participate in Wine Fest at the Wild Rose Casino, the Bacon & Brew Fest hosted by Clinton Parks & Rec, and the Fulton Fall Fest, all of which were a fantastic time.
Countless hours go into planning these events and I love seeing our community support them. Halloween events throughout the region, especially the Mardi Gras parade, will be your next chance to participate in all things fall themed!
This article though, is looking ahead even further to the events coming up at the end of the year. We have so many different groups that offer various opportunities throughout the holiday season. Here are a few of the items you can look forward to in the last two months of the year.
• Nov. 5: Masquerade Murder at the Mansion. You can extend your spooky season one more week and participate in this intriguing evening at the George Curtis Mansion. Your $40 ticket includes dinner, which will be provided by Creative Catering. Then get your thinking cap on as you watch a mystery play out in front of you! Suspects will be scattered throughout the upstairs rooms and you’ll have an opportunity to interview them and take a stab at solving the mystery. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume and for the team who solves the mystery. Reservations are required, which you can do in person at Clinton Printing or you can call 563-242-7895.
• Nov. 20: The Downtown Clinton Alliance will host their annual Holiday Open House, with stores being open extra hours. Shop local and get a head start on your holiday shopping. Watch the DCA Facebook page or social media for your favorite downtown shop to keep current on details.
• Nov. 26: If you have family in town for Thanksgiving, plan this fun night out at the Wild Rose Casino concert series and enjoy Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos. This is a night filled with music, laughter, and tons of fun! The performers love to take requests and they’ll put an awesome spin on the songs you love. Contact Wild Rose to book your tickets.
• Dec. 2: The Fulton Christmas Walk keeps getting better every year! So many activities will be happening downtown, plus of course you can take the trolley to Heritage Canyon and celebrate Christmas in an authentic 1800s village. Fun for all ages includes selfie stations, specials at shops, kids games, and so so much more. Watch for the Grinch and Sinterklaas too!
• Dec. 6: The Holiday Train will be returning to Clinton this year! The train arrives at 4:15 p.m., so plan to be there before and after to enjoy all the celebrations. And stick around for the fireworks!
There are even more events than this, so keep watching social media on VisitClintonIowa and VisitFulton to stay in tune with all of the events. These are all great hometown events, but they are also excellent tourism opportunities, so invite your friends from out of the area to join you! We love to share the charm of our communities, and there’s nothing better than the holidays to do so.
