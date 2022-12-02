Calling all high school seniors!
If you haven’t already done so, now is the time to apply for scholarships to help fund your education. Make an appointment now to talk to your school counselors for resources; they are a wealth of knowledge.
School not your thing? That’s OK, too!
If you are looking to go straight into the workforce, there are so many great opportunities right here in your backyard.
Not sure where to start? Well, have you heard of Grow Clinton’s CAP (Career Access Program) application? Grow Clinton created an application within our website that will allow you to upload your resume and enter your contact information. Once the information is submitted, an email is sent to Grow Clinton’s director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction. Upon receipt, your resume and information are sent out to approximately 40 employers in the area. How is that for a one-stop-shop: applying to 40 companies with the click of a button.
Not sure where to start with that resume? Goodwill of the Heartland – Helms Career Center, located at 1015 13th Ave. North in Clinton, is a great resource for assistance. And guess what, it’s free.Please stop by during their hours of operation or contact Wanda Hardwick, Career Services adviser, at whardwick@goodwillheartland.org or call (563) 484-3770.
To apply to Grow Clinton’s CAP application, visit https://www.growclinton.com/career-access. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you have any questions. I can be reached at sborgeson@growclinton.com or 242-5702. We hope these resources are of assistance to you.
Stacy Borgeson is Grow Clinton's director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction.
