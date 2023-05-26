How has it been a year since Grow Clinton officially began?
"The sun is the same in a relative way but you’re older," as the Pink Floyd song "Time" goes. However, unlike the English way, the entire team at Grow Clinton has been slaying.
To celebrate our first year, Grow Clinton’s annual meeting is June 13 at NelsonCorp Field. From 4-7 p.m., come enjoy a night of networking. It is free for members to attend, and you can register today at growclinton.com.
While the atmosphere of the event is networking focused, we will have digital means for people to engage with our successes and our future plans. In our time that we have together in print, I want to celebrate the hard work by my colleagues and partners. After all, I started like six weeks ago!
I was on the board of Grow Clinton. One of the neatest things to witness was the staff’s transition from merger mindset into mission-oriented mindset. It made my own transition from board to staff very easy.
I walked into a Grow Clinton that has been involved with $500 million worth of capital investment in realized and confirmed business expansion and new construction. Every project requires Grow Clinton to be everything from being a cheerleader to diving into incentive paperwork.
My personal favorite is that every project starts with a codename like Project Goldfinch or Project New Horizon. A key part of a successful development project is our partnerships with utilities, the city, the region, and the state. The leads often come from these partners and seeing a project through each phase requires intense collaboration with a dash of command decisions.
Even outside of capital projects, these same partners come to the table to create growth. Daily we are in communication on everything from housing, roads and quality of life to business development and strategic plans.
When the merger happened, a key focus was establishing a committee structure that drove our mission. The Business Retention & Investor Committee has developed strategies to engage our members in a more meaningful way. The Workforce Development Committee has found ways to connect employers to needed services from job fairs, job training, DEI training, and HR bus tours. Through legislative relationships, Grow Clinton has earned key recognitions for our business partners and has had productive conversations on funding, regulation, and more. Our events and marketing committee have made ribboncuttings grow, Biz After 5s diverse, and all events well attended and meaningful.
A key underpinning of the merger was the incorporation of tourism into the heartbeat of economic and community development. One easy metric has been that the 2021 tourism bump Iowa saw has sustained through 2022 and 2023 with growing hotel/motel tax revenue. Then on placemaking, Grow Clinton has been involved in so many of the placemaking and heritage development projects.
A personal favorite was the Koerner documentary. WHD Koerner came to Clinton in the late 1800s as a toddler. He left Clinton in the late 1890s. He became an artist for a newspaper and created the first superhero, Hugo Hercules. He eventually became a western scene artist largely for Saturday Evening Post.
In September 2022, a German film duo came to shoot scenes for a documentary. In April 2023, working with Hometown Pride and Clinton Community College, we hosted the first preview of the documentary in the world! An exhibit of the comic panels was also developed and, like the Walk of Fame, will travel the area. The Koerner documentary has even spurred the creation of a fun public art idea.
I guess this does feel a little self-congratulatory, and it is. So it goes. Proud of the work this organization does every day. We have a great team here committed to the growth of the community and equally important, the success of each other.
What continues to give us our edge is our list of projects is ever growing and we also make sure to spend time coming up with new projects. Again, join us on June 13 at NelsonCorp Field to check out in detail our past successes and our path forward.
------
Matt Parbs is Grow Clinton's vice president of Community & Economic Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.