What do you think of when you hear the word networking? Perhaps you think of words like socializing, conversations, connecting… or maybe if you’re an information technology person you think of things like computer networks and the world wide web. Well, I am here to share information with you on the benefits of professional networking – here we go!
Why network? It’s more than just about job seeking. Maybe you are planning something and need resources at your disposal but you are unsure where to go. Striking up a conversation and networking may just lead you to answers you need! Maybe you are new to town and are not sure what’s here or where things are. Your network can help with that!
Networking can oftentimes be out of one’s comfort zone – myself included! It can be difficult to relate to people you don’t know and make conversation; however, it really is a lot easier than it seems. So, where do you start?
Professional networking is not just in-person. Social applications, mainly LinkedIn, provide a great outlet for getting connections started and maintaining relationships. If you do not have a LinkedIn profile – get one! It’s free to use and is a great source for making connections within your community, outside your community, and for educational content.
When you start building your online professional community it will naturally lead to some of those in-person conversations. I recently started this new position with Grow Clinton and LinkedIn was a huge asset to me. It was an outlet where I could start putting some of the names I was seeing in my first weeks on the job with faces – it allowed me to connect with people I knew I would be working with at some point in the future.
I have crossed paths with a lot of my new connections and I still have some out there I have yet to meet in person – but I know I will at some point and I know I will already have an icebreaker to the conversation – “Hey, aren’t we connected on LinkedIn?” I would encourage anyone who wants to stay connected with members of their community, former colleagues, and even friends from high school to get LinkedIn. It will only benefit you in your future endeavors!
How else can you network? In person of course! Community events and volunteer opportunities are great outlets to get involved and do some in person networking. I organize monthly (sometimes bi-monthly) Biz After 5 events. These events are hosted at businesses throughout the community and allow community and business members to gather and have conversation. If you have never been to a Biz After 5, please come! It’s a great opportunity to see new businesses in town and meet new people. If you’ve been to Biz After 5 events in the past, try to talk to someone you don’t know – you might just make their day if they are new to the event and don’t know many people yet!
My challenge for you is to make five new connections this week – either in-person or via a social application such as LinkedIn. Good Luck!
Ashley Hatteberg is Grow Clinton's director of Marketing and Event Planning.
