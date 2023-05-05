Grow Clinton has recently completed an academic year-long project with the University of Iowa Marketing Institute. The details of this project all had one goal in mind: to grow Clinton! (pun intended)
The Marketing Institute is an undergraduate program that provides career-launching marketing projects and cutting-edge curriculum to students accepted to the program. Five students dedicated their senior year to complete primary and secondary research specifically for the City of Clinton and I had the privilege to serve as the intermediary between the student group, Grow Clinton, and the City of Clinton.
This project recently concluded and the students presented their key research findings and recommendations to our staff and city administrator, Matt Brooke, via Zoom.
The bulk of this project featured primary research where a community interest survey was deployed to a University of Iowa mailing list as well to a Grow Clinton mailing list. We received a total of 1,220 responses! Some of the highlights of this data include:
• how far people will travel to visit Clinton as a tourism destination.
• city characteristics that attract young adults to the area.
• top industries young adults want to work in.
The survey findings were very insightful. We know there are things to improve on…that is true with any community, and that is why we are here – to address those things and make improvements! Grow Clinton truly is here to grow Clinton!
As a former Hawkeye, I was especially delighted to be a part of this insightful project! Go Hawks!
