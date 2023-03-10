Grow Clinton is sponsoring a spring career fair at the Wild Rose Casino & Resort, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton, on April 12 from 8-11 a.m.
Job-seekers, you will be able to find your opportunity in manufacturing and welding, healthcare, construction, banking, utilities, education, retail, and more. Our local employers will be there ready to assist and answer questions related to their job openings.
Often, going to a career fair can be an overwhelming undertaking causing stress and anxiety. Here are a few tips to help alleviate some of these feelings. Remember, everyone there is in the same boat as you are. They are all seeking employment opportunities. To better prepare yourself:
• Do your research about the companies who will be present.
• Practice your elevator speech.
• Take plenty of resumes.
• Dress for success (and comfort).
• Don’t be shy.
• Ask questions.
• Follow up.
If your business is looking to hire, please sign up for this free event. Space is limited, so be sure to reach out to me at sborgeson@growclinton.com to reserve your spot.
