Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and vital to the success of our region. After all, according to the U.S. Small Business Association, small businesses of 500 employees or fewer make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses – WOW!
At Grow Clinton, we understand the importance of small businesses in our region and work everyday to encourage their success.
We love celebrating their successes with ribboncuttings, but we also provide so much more. We provide our members access to the Small Business Development Center, the Small Business Administration and SCORE, which are awesome resources for them to have at their disposal.
We also provide educational opportunities to area small businesses and future entrepreneurs (members and non-members) through our Coffee Talk series. This series kicks off at the end of the month and we’d love to have you! Did I mention Coffee Talk sessions are free? They’re free and also include coffee and donuts!
Here are the details for our first session:
WHO: Dillon Franks, local SCORE mentor
WHAT: Find out about mentoring and programming as well as customized business counseling for new and existing businesses. Share and discuss topics your business could use assistance with!
WHERE: Grow Clinton, 721 S. Second St., Clinton
WHEN: Jan. 27 from 9-10 a.m.
REGISTER: HTTP://bit. ly/3Wkh04z
This session in particular will be extremely useful to our region’s small business owners – it is going to set the stage for what’s to come in future sessions!
Attend this first event and tell us what information would be useful for you as a business owner to glean from a subject matter expert. Perhaps it’s advertising/marketing or accounting or creating/updating your business plan... this type of feedback will be used to choose what topics/speakers are obtained for future sessions!
Get involved and help us make this series a success!
Ashley Hatteberg is Grow Clinton’s director of Marketing and Event Planning.
