Do you have a favorite T-shirt that you love to wear? What does it say on it? How about your favorite pen or hat? How often do you wear or use an item that is advertising a brand, place, or activity?
A recent study showed that more than 50% of Americans love getting “promotional swag”. These are the items that companies hand out with their logo and information, and it turns out people are happy to use them!
This is a marketing strategy that we use in the tourism department here at Grow Clinton. We know that if you provide a decent item with your name on it, someone will wear it, carry it, and post about it on social media, and that provides additional marketing outreach.
For example, if you have participated in the Consignment Crawl, Resale Tour & Retail Shopping Spree in the last two years, you’ve probably received a tote bag that said “Visit Clinton” on it. It contained coupons and flyers, and it was sized large enough to hold shopping bags you would collect at other stores along the way. We advertised the shopping weekend on the KWQC mobile app and some other places, and we know that we had quite a few visitors from outside the local area.
The goal was to provide them with this shopping bag that will then get carried back to their home areas and carried around, thus getting our brand in front of new audiences. Think of it like an extended-release advertising campaign.
Visit Clinton has also sponsored swag bags for other events with good tourist potential, like the Clinton Half Marathon, the BASS Nation bass tournament, last year’s Don Bartels’ Memorial Fishing Tournament, and the annual Cessna Fly-In held at the Clinton airport.
This year we are already lined up for those events, but we’re also adding in the B-rrry Scurry as a great opportunity to engage in this form of sponsorship.
We are proud to be part of such a great community, and we love to provide guests with something to take home and spread the word!
