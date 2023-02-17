Why do we host ribbon cuttings? What do they mean?
Ribbon cuttings commemorate some sort of new beginning for a business and it is Grow Clinton’s job (more specifically, mine!) to use ribbon cuttings as a powerful tool to publicly announce these new beginnings to everyone in our region.
So. What are some examples of new beginnings that member businesses should celebrate with a ribbon cutting? It can be a wide range of milestone events! It can be anything from offering a new product line to moving into a new location to expanding your current space and much much more! Not sure if what you have going on warrants a ribbon cutting ceremony? Contact me and let’s chat about it!
Curious what a ribbon cutting entails? Let me take you through the process quick…
• Scheduling – contact me! I have developed a simple form to be filled out and returned to me, we’ll discuss a day/time and get it on the calendar.
• Promotions – Facebook event creation plus social media shares (Facebook & Instagram). Invitations and reminders are sent to our dedicated group of Ambassadors (these are the people you see in the red coats). Local dignitaries and the press are also invited.
• The Event – everyone lines up for a photo. There is a short progress award presentation given by an Ambassador. Then, we pretend we are going to cut the ribbon (photo op!). On the count of three is when the ribbon is cut.
• Post Event – I will upload photos from the event to our social media pages. I will also share a photo with the Clinton Herald along with a short caption that will be published.
I have been in this position at Grow Clinton for six months now and have scheduled and completed 20 ribbon cuttings! How awesome that so many businesses in our region have wonderful things going on to celebrate.
I’m looking forward to celebrating new beginnings for our members in 2023 – get ahold of me and let’s get your ribbon cutting scheduled!
Ashley Hatteberg is Grow Clinton's director of Marketing and Event Planning.
